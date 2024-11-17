Netflix dramatizes the story of Mary in this biblical epic

We've seen various religious stories dramatized and turned into movie and TV over the years, with perhaps the most notable and highest-profile recent one being Ridley Scott's story of Moses in the Christian Bale-led Exodus: Gods and Kings. Netflix is the next to continue exploring these waters as the streaming giant plans to debut a drama film in December that follows the life of the Mother of Christ.

The simply known Mary is described as a "coming-of-age religious epic, Mary is shunned following a miraculous conception and forced into hiding. When King Herod ignites a murderous pursuit for her newborn baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph flee to save his life."

Mary is being directed by D.J. Caruso (previously known for xXx: Return of Xander Cage of all things), and features the quite unknown Noa Cohen in the lead and titular role as the religious icon. The biggest name in the film goes to Anthony Hopkins, who is taking on the duties of portraying the cruel King Herod.

You can see the trailer for Mary below ahead of its debut on Netflix on December 6.