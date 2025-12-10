Netflix doesn't care about Warner Bros. Games at all

HQ

As Netflix's deal with Warner Bros. looks set to go ahead (unless Paramount can put a hostile stop to it), it appears we're about to witness one of if not the biggest merger in Hollywood history. For $83 billion dollars, Netflix gets pretty much all of Warner, including the Warner Bros. Games division.

However, Netflix doesn't seem to care that much about WB Games. In a recent investor call caught by Pocket Gamer, Netflix co-CEO Gregory Peters said that WB Games didn't even factor into the price of the massive deal, saying the gaming aspect of Warner Bros. is "relatively minor."

"While they definitely have been doing some great work in the game space," Peters said. "We actually didn't attribute any value to that from the get-go because they're relatively minor compared to the grand scheme of things."

Considering Netflix still hasn't figured out how to make games big on its platform yet, and Warner Bros. Games has had some big misses with the likes of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and the cancelled Wonder Woman game, it's easy to see why both parties aren't focusing much on gaming right now. There's money to be made in movies, mostly.