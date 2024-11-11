Netflix documentary digs deeper into the Saudi Pro League, features interviews with Ronaldo, Benzema and Neymar

HQ

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines around the world when he signed with Al-Nassr in 2023, after spending his whole career in European leagues. He received the highest football salary ever, €200 million earch year including commercial and sponsoship deals.

Since then, some of the biggest international football players from Europe have signed for Saudi clubs, including Karim Benzema for Al-Ittihad and Neymar for Al-Hilal. Suddenly, Saudi Arabia football has become more recognized around the world.

A six-part documentary arrives on Netflix November 21, Saudi Pro League: Kickoff, that digs deeper into how the league is trying to become one of the top leagues in thq world, talking with clubs like Al Ahli and Al Etiffaq as well as the aforementioned, with interviews with Ronaldo, Benzema and Neymar.

The documentary also features an interview with Steven Gerrard, Liverpool legends who currently trains Al-Ettifaq, but also Saudi players, including Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Feras Al-Buraikan (Al-Ahli), Talal Haji (Al-Ittihad) and Abdulrahman Ghareeb (Al-Nassr), possing the question of why couldn't a Saudi player play in the European leagues?

You can check the first trailer for the documentary here. Saudi Pro League: Kickoff streams November 21 on Netflix.