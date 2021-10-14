Netflix defends Dave Chappelle using video games as example

HQ

One of the funniest stand-up comedians of our time, Dave Chappelle, has recently released a new special called The Closer (check out the trailer above) that is available on Netflix. If you know Chapelle, he is ruthless and doesn't really shy away from anything, something that isn't that common anymore in these often nervous times.

This tends to create controversies, and sure enough, there's currently a debate regarding The Closer which among other topics includes jokes about the trans community. This has lead to people threatening with boycotts and Netflix co-workers walking out on the company. But Netflix hasn't bulged and defends Chappelle's right to joke about any topic.

Here's what the Co-CEO Ted Sarandos had to say on this topic to all Netflix co-workers in a mail:

"We know that a number of you have been left angry, disappointed and hurt by our decision to put Dave Chappelle's latest special on Netflix. With 'The Closer,' we understand that the concern is not about offensive-to-some content but titles which could increase real world harm (such as further marginalizing already marginalized groups, hate, violence etc.) Last year, we heard similar concerns about 365 Days and violence against women. While some employees disagree, we have a strong belief that content on screen doesn't directly translate to real-world harm."

Sarandos explains why he thinks that content on screen isn't the same thing as real-world harm, using video games as a positive example:

"The strongest evidence to support this is that violence on screens has grown hugely over the last thirty years, especially with first party shooter games, and yet violent crime has fallen significantly in many countries. Adults can watch violence, assault and abuse - or enjoy shocking stand-up comedy - without it causing them to harm others."

We're really not used to see violent games be defended like this, and is still often used as proof of what's wrong with the world today. Do you think Ted Sarandos and Netflix on to something here, or should things like David Chapelle's stand-up and other possible harmful content be censored from the subscription service?

