Netflix debuts real Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlor flavours from Stranger Things

We're counting down the hours until the final season of Stranger Things begins to air on Netflix, as the first volume of episodes will arrive on the streamer as soon as tomorrow, November 27, at 1:00 GMT/2:00 CET. With this arrival almost upon us, now Netflix has revealed a bunch of real ice cream flavours that are set to be available for consumers to snag, with the added caveat that you can only get these items at Walmart stores in the United States.

The flavours are part of a brand that reflects a Stranger Things creation, namely Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlor, the store where Joe Keery's Steve Harrington became close friends with Maya Hawke's Robin Buckley when both worked there.

In total, there are seven flavours to choose from, these being USS Butterscotch, Chocolate Pudding, Cinnamon Bun Bytes, Triple Decker Extravaganza, Mint Flare, Pineapple Upside Down, and The Void, with the last three being Upside Down-themed options.

Seems like a pretty epic treat for what is tracking to be a monumentally large season of television. If only they were more widely available...

