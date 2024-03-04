Netflix curse strikes again: The Brothers Sun has been cancelled

HQ

At the start of the year, Netflix expanded its ranks by bringing a TV show to its portfolio that starred Michelle Yeoh in the lead role. The show was called The Brothers Sun, and revolved around an older brother who must protect his mother (Yeoh) and younger brother from the Taiwanese triad after they assassinated his father.

While the concept was clearly interesting, the level of interest the show has received must have been much less impressive, as Deadline has now reported that the show has been cancelled and will not be back for a second outing.

It's another example of the Netflix curse where shows have to perform and deliver major numbers to survive, despite getting generally favourable reviews and impressions, as you can see in effect when visiting The Brothers Sun's Rotten Tomatoes page; 84% Critic meter and 91% Audience Score. That's not to say the series hasn't performed poorly, as on debut it managed to rope in nearly seven million views, landing second on the streamer's charts and falling only behind Fool Me Once, which debuted to a massive viewerbase of almost 24 million people. No doubt this was the first nail in the show's, and the second was the fact that it dropped out of the charts in only three weeks.