Netflix continues to prepare us for Record of Ragnarok's third part with another trailer

It's almost time for one of Netflix's own original anime projects to return as on December 10, the third chapter of the Record of Ragnarok series will arrive. This is a show that depicts 13 major battles between the heroes of men and the gods themselves, all under the pretense of humans fighting to show that they should not be wiped out by their deified counterparts.

So far, we've seen six of these thirteen fights take place and at the moment man and god are tied 3-3, but this will likely change very soon, as the next batch of fights will be happening before the end of the year.

As for who will be featured, the fights will see Qin Shi Huang face Hades, Nikola Tesla take on Beelzebub, and King Leonidas battle Apollo, and for a taste of what's to come, check out the latest trailer for the show below.