Netflix continues to expand its sports coverage with documentary following Manchester City's treble-winning season

While winning the treble in football is not easy, it's not an impossible feat as several teams have accomplished the challenge over the years. The latest to complete the feat - which sees a football team winning their respective major regional league, their biggest regional cup tournament, and the UEFA Champions League tournament too in one single season - was Manchester City in the 2022/23 campaign from last year.

Now, as part of its expanding sports commitment, Netflix has announced that a documentary giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the team during that season is on its way.

Known as Together: Treble Winners, the documentary is a six-part series that follows the team through the season. It will debut as soon as April 2, 2024, so if you've been wanting a deeper look into what is regarded as the best team in football as of right now, be sure to jot that date down into your calendar.

Check out the trailer for the documentary below.