Netflix continues its love for Squid Game-like shows with Last Samurai Standing

Money makes people do the darndest things. That's the idea Netflix seems to be in love with at the moment, after finding massive success with Squid Game, Squid Game: The Challenge, and will hopefully do the same with the upcoming US version of Squid Game. In the meantime, the streamer is experimenting with other styles of murderous games, as it now looks to Meiji-era Japan with Last Samurai Standing.

In a way, this is much more samurai The Running Man or samurai Battle Royale than samurai Squid Game. Brought to Tenryuji Temple in Kyoto, 292 samurai are told they can win a huge cash prize. "What's the catch?" ask the samurai as they approach Tenryuji Temple. As if it could have been anything else, the catch is they have to kill each other.

They're all equipped with wooden tags that equal one point. The samurai with the most tags when they return to Tokyo will be crowned the winner, getting enough cash to save their families, live a life of riches, or do whatever they want to do.

Last Samurai Standing premieres on the 13th of November.