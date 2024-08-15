Netflix confirms there will be a second season of The Gentlemen

HQ

All of us who saw Guy Ritchie's Netflix series The Gentlemen know of course how incredibly well the Snatch director's peculiarly chatty, raw narrative style came in handy in episode format and now it is clear that we will see the Horniman family, the Glass family, and all the others again as Ritche/Matthew Read have now signed on for another season.

According to the information currently available, The Gentlemen S2 will be filmed in 2025, which could mean that we will see Eddie, Freddy, Susie and the others again next autumn.

At the same time, Theo James took the opportunity to comment on the relationship with the character Susie, ahead of the second season:

"I think they've grown to love each other in their own way, but I think they'll never fully trust each other because they are so different and they're from such vastly different worlds. There's a love between them, but ultimately they will never be from the same cloth."

Netflix says this in the press release:

"We are thrilled the series will be returning to Netflix for a second season, and cannot wait to see what happens when the worlds of old money and drug money collide once more."