Netflix confirms the release of a subscription with advertising

Netflix CEO: "We [are] adding an ad tier; we're not adding ads to Netflix as you know it today."

So, one of the worst kept secrets of the year was finally confirmed. In an interview at the Cannes Lions festival, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos revealed that the streaming service plans to release an ad-supported subscription before the year is out. He explained the idea behind the concept as follows.

"We've left a big customer segment off the table, which is people who say: 'Hey, Netflix is too expensive for me and I don't mind advertising"

"We [are] adding an ad tier; we're not adding ads to Netflix as you know it today. We're adding an ad tier for folks who say, 'Hey, I want a lower price and I'll watch ads.'"

Are you willing to pay less for your Netflix subscription in exchange for watching ads?

