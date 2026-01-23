Netflix confirms that Formula 1: Drive to Survive will return for Season 8 next month

HQ

While there are test sessions planned for the 2026 Formula 1 season in February, the actual main competitive season doesn't commence until March when the Australian Grand Prix is hosted between March 6-8. But fortunately for those desperate for F1 action, everyone's favourite documentary series is almost ready for a return.

Netflix has confirmed that Drive to Survive will be back on the streaming platform for its eighth season as of February 27. This will be a big season as it will chronicle the many personnel changes at Red Bull, McLaren's Driver and Constructors-winning season, Max Verstappen's end-of-the-season charge, the struggles of Ferrari, and the handful of victories at the hands of Mercedes-AMG, among other key narrative threads.

We don't yet have a trailer for Drive to Survive's return, but stay tuned as this will no doubt be closer than further away.