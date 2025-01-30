Netflix confirms release date for Squid Game Season 3 alongside first images

HQ

Netflix has released a live action trailer filled with easter eggs related to the big releases coming in 2025. The platform will launch new (and in some cases final) instalments of some of its most popular productions, including Stranger Things, Wednesday, Cobra Kai, You and Squid Game.

The Korean series launched its second season last December, and became the third most viewed show ever in the platform. But to avoid waiting another three full years, Netflix decided to shoot both second and third season simultaneously, so the third one is almost ready to launch.

We will have to wait five months: Squid Game Season 3 released on June 27, 2025. There's no trailer yet, but they have released four images, without spoiling too much considering that the second season ended in a huge cliff-hanger.

In the video released today by Netflix, the first footage of Wednesday season 2 has been shown. Other big releases this year include Happy Gilmore 2, Wake Up Dead Man (Knives Out 3), Emily in Paris, Black Mirror or The Witcher.