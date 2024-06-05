Netflix confirms Peaky Blinders film with Cillian Murphy

Dansk
Steven Knight has kept reiterating that a Peaky Blinders film will happen so many times through the years that it almost started to just sound like wishful thinking. Fortunately, it seems far more real now.
Netflix confirms that the streaming giant is making a Peaky Blinders film and that Cillian Murphy returns as Thomas Shelby. He's not the only one from the original crew that comes back, as we're also told Steven Knight has written the script and that Tom Harper will direct it.
This does hopefully also mean that filming will start as planned in September, which opens the door for a premiere in late 2025 or 2026.