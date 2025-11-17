Netflix confirms next boxing match with Jake Paul against British former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua

HQ

Jake Paul has found his next opponent in boxing, and Netflix found another blockbuster event for the holidays to make up for the scrapped fight between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis. Initially, Jake Paul, who last year fought and beat Mike Tyson in a hugely popular bout, streamed worldwide through Netflix, was set to fight Gervonta Davis in November, but the fight was cancelled weeks before as Davis was accused of violent behaviour and kidnapping against his former girlfriend (Paul called him "human piece of garbage").

Then, his company Most Valuable Productions quickly found a replacement, so that he and Netflix have a good fight to have before the end of the year. The chosen one was Anthony Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs), a British boxer, 36 years old, twice heavyweight champion, Gold medal in London 2012 at super heavyweight before going pro in 2013. He is much more experienced than Paul (12-1, 7 KOs), but his last fight came over a year ago, in September 2024, losing to KO to Daniel Dubois.

Netflix has confirmed the bout, which was leaked last week: it will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, on Friday December 19. In European time, it will be at 2:00 AM CET, 1:00 GMT of Saturday December 20. Will you be watching it?