Netflix confirms firm opening dates for its first two Netflix House locations

Netflix previously promised that the first two destinations for its Netflix House locations will open later this year, and now that we're at the end of the summer, the time has come to officially reveal the exact dates as to when these venues will open their doors.

For those unaware, Netflix describes its House idea as the following: "Spanning more than 100,000 square feet, Netflix House is a first-of-its-kind, permanent year-round home for fans that's free to enter and brings some of our most popular shows and movies to life — including Wednesday, Squid Game, One Piece, Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters, Love Is Blind, and A Knives Out Mystery franchise — through first-of-their-kind, immersive story-driven experiences."

The first two venues will be in the United States, namely in Philadelphia and Dallas. The opening dates for these two locations are set for November 12 for the Philly location at the King of Prussia, before being followed by the Texan alternative on December 11 at Galleria Dallas. Following these will be a Las Vegas venue in 2027, and hopefully beyond that somewhere in Europe or at least outside of the United States, so we hope...

