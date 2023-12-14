Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Squid Game - The Video Game

Netflix confirms development of a Squid Game video game

But that's pretty much everything we know about it.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Two years ago, we reported about a rumor with a pretty good source that claimed Netflix was making a video game based on their hit show Squid Game. Since them we haven't heard anything more about this other than more rumors stating pretty much the same thing.

Until now. Netflix themselves have now confirmed that it is in fact happening - but the details are very, very limited. Here's everything we know, and it's literally the exact stuff everyone was expecting anyway:

"A game set in the universe of Squid Game, in which you can compete with other players in games from the hit series."

So no developer, no launch window, no formats, no genres - not even a title (may we suggest Squid Game Game?). As Netflix so far hasn't dabbled with AAA game development, we assume it will be a somewhat smaller title though, but that's only speculations on our behalf.

Squid Game - The Video Game

Related texts



Loading next content