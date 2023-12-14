Netflix confirms development of a Squid Game video game

Two years ago, we reported about a rumor with a pretty good source that claimed Netflix was making a video game based on their hit show Squid Game. Since them we haven't heard anything more about this other than more rumors stating pretty much the same thing.

Until now. Netflix themselves have now confirmed that it is in fact happening - but the details are very, very limited. Here's everything we know, and it's literally the exact stuff everyone was expecting anyway:

"A game set in the universe of Squid Game, in which you can compete with other players in games from the hit series."

So no developer, no launch window, no formats, no genres - not even a title (may we suggest Squid Game Game?). As Netflix so far hasn't dabbled with AAA game development, we assume it will be a somewhat smaller title though, but that's only speculations on our behalf.