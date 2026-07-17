Netflix confirms around 300 of its titles have used GenAI

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Just in case you were wondering when AI would be included in our TV shows and movies properly, it seems we're already living in the GenAI age of media. Netflix has confirmed that around 300 of its titles have already made use of "GenAI workflows," with plans to leverage these tools further in order to create shows and films more quickly.

This was revealed by Netflix itself as part of its Q2 shareholder letter. Towards the bottom of the document, there's a whole section dedicated to technology and AI. First, Netflix says it uses LLMs to help improve title discovery for users, with search being enhanced with a new voice search functionality, empowered by AI.

Then, we hear how AI is being used outside of the app itself and in the production of Netflix's titles. "In 2026, GenAI workflows have been used in roughly 300 of our titles, with the largest concentration of work in post-production. We are increasingly leveraging these tools to deliver higher quality output more quickly and at a lower cost than traditional methods. In some cases, productions would have had to leave out key shots and sequences in the absence of GenAI technology," Netflix writes.

GenAI is also being used in concept art, pre-visualisation, and battle scenes. Beyond using AI for production, advertising is also another key avenue for the technology for Netflix. "In Q2, we expanded our AI-powered tools across the full advertising lifecycle, from planning and creative production to campaign management, optimization, and reporting. We're also automating more of the workflow around how advertisers transact with us by extending programmatic access to Pause Ads and live inventory this summer," writes the streamer."