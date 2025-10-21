Netflix confirms American version of The Crown based on Kennedy family

HQ

Netflix has greenlit a new drama series which is supposed to be the American version of The Crown. Instead of focusing on royalty, it'll show a dramatized version of the Kennedy family, based on the Fredrik Logevall book JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956.

As per Variety, the first season will run for eight episodes, and Michael Fassbender is already signed on to star as Joseph Kennedy Sr. The series has been in the works for a couple of years now, and will show the Kennedy's rise to prominence in American politics across the course of multiple seasons.

The logline for the show reads as follows: "Kennedy reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today. Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe (Fassbender) and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother."

The series does not yet have a release date, although if it has just been greenlit we would bet on there still being some time to wait before Kennedy's first season makes its debut.