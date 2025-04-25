Netflix co-CEO says streaming is "saving Hollywood"

HQ

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has said he believes that the streaming model is what consumers have said they want going forward, and that it is "saving Hollywood." As debates around the unstoppable rise of streaming continue, it might not surprise you to see one of streaming's biggest names is quite happy to see people flock to a viewing experience they can get from their couch.

Speaking at the Time100 summit (via Deadline), Sarandos was asked about streaming perhaps causing the death of Hollywood as we know it, to which he replied "No, we're saving Hollywood."

Shots were even fired at the theatrical model, something that many moviegoers and filmmakers are still fond of. Sarandos called it "an outmoded idea, for most people — not for everybody."

Sarandos believes that this is simply just the way the consumer wishes to watch films, and considering Netflix's subscriber numbers, it may be hard to argue with that sentiment. "What is the consumer trying to tell us? That they'd like to watch movies at home," he said, referring to declining box office figures.

Do you agree with Sarandos?