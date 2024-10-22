Netflix closes AAA studio in California after just two years

HQ

In recent years, Netflix has made a big deal about how it wants to get into gaming. We've seen Netflix games grow in time, as more titles are becoming playable via the service. However, we've yet to see a big-budget hit from Netflix itself, something that could have been accomplished by a studio known as Team Blue.

According to Game File, Team Blue was established back in 2022 with the idea of crafting AAA gaming experiences for Netflix. However, after just two years, it has been reported that the studio has shut down.

Given how long we know it takes to make games nowadays, two years isn't really enough time for the studio to have brought something together and shown it off. Veterans from big franchises like Halo, God of War, and Overwatch were working at Team Blue, which makes one scratch their head as they think of how the studio could have been shut down so early.