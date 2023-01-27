Netflix claims it has "never cancelled a successful show"

HQ

The new co-CEOs of Netflix seem to have a very clear sense about what success is. At least that is if you take into account their recent interview with Bloomberg.

When asked about the seemingly constantly cancelled shows (many of which never even see a second season), co-CEO Ted Sarandos perked up and stated, "We have never cancelled a successful show."

Sarandos then continued by adding, "A lot of these shows were well-intended but talk to a very small audience on a very big budget. The key to it is you have to be able to talk to a small audience on a small budget and a large audience at a large budget. If you do that well, you can do that forever."

While there are a number of projects that you can see where this understanding fits the bill, it is hard to see how this pertains to something like 1899, which was cancelled and confirmed to not be getting a second season, despite the first season only arriving on Netflix a few weeks beforehand.

Have any of your favourite shows been cancelled by Netflix?