Netflix cancels Fubar

Bad news for all Fubar fans out there: the action series has now lived up to its name, because when viewership numbers are weak, Netflix—as usual—brings out the story axe, and the cancellation becomes a fact. In other words, there will be no third season of the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led spy comedy, according to Deadline.

The second season was released two years after the first successful one, and despite stars like Schwarzenegger, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Monica Barbaro, the series only managed to climb to seventh place on Netflix's U.S. Top 10 list. In Netflix's eyes, that's considered a failure for a show that had opened so strong two years ago. That's how it goes. The show is still available on the streaming service though, for those in the mood to see Schwarzenegger save the world — and his relationship with his spy daughter.

Will you miss Fubar?