Netflix cancels Cursed after one season

In summer last year, Netflix released the first season of its take on the legend of King Arthur, a series with Katherine Langford in the lead role, and known as Cursed. Well it turns out its very fate was also cursed, as the show has now been cancelled by Netflix after its first season.

Revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, the show will not be returning for a second season, and will not continue its reimagining of the graphic novel that would eventually have seen Langford's character become the mythical Lady of the Lake.

While the show itself only got a middling reception at release, it is a shame that we won't get to see the IP explored any further. But, this does follow a bunch of cancellations by Netflix over the past few weeks, so it's hardly an uncommon occurrence.