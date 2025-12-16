Netflix cancels Boots after one season

HQ

Netflix has cancelled the coming-of-age drama series Boots after just one season. The series first debuted on the 9th of October, and while we don't know how many seasons it initially could have run for, it won't be developing the story of Cameron Cope and the other marine recruits anytime soon.

The show was based on Greg Cope White's The Pink Marine and saw Miles Heizer as Cameron Cope, a closeted teen in the 90s who joins the US Marine Corps. He's joined by his best friend Ray, played by Liam Oh, and the pair meet and bond with other recruits through the trials and tribulations of boot camp.

As per Variety, no official reason has been given for the show's cancellation, but as we know Netflix is all about viewer numbers, it's possible Boots simply didn't make the cut.