Netflix cancel their Blockbuster series after just one season

Back in November, Netflix premiered a comedy series about the last Blockbuster store in existence. Of course this was quite ironic, since Netflix (and digital streaming in general) played a large role in Blockbuster's rapid downfall in the late 2000's and early 2010's.

And as if this wasn't enough, Netflix has now decided to cancel their Blockbuster series after just a single season, once again dealing a blow to their former rival.

https://twitter.com/blockbuster/status/1603917281053986816

The Netflix series is, as already mentioned, loosely inspired by the last remaining store operating under the Blockbuster name which is located in Bend, Oregon. At its peak in 2004, Blockbuster had more than 9.000 stores.