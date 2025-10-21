Netflix buys the rights to Settlers of Catan

HQ

In one of the maybe oddest and most surprising moves of the year, Netflix has acquired the rights to produce both a movie and TV-series based on the popular Settlers of Catan board game. Where you build up your civilization through trade, scheming and a bit of luck, with an ever expanding network of roads, towns and cities.

Not quite the stuff that movies are made of, as this very mechanical experience now needs to be transformed into something more narrative driven. But hey, this is hardly the first time a board game has been turned into a big block buster. We all remember Battleship, right? Hasbro's expensive turkey of a movie that sank pretty quickly, but at least they tried.

Thus far no screenwriters, directors or actors have been mentioned to be attached to the project. And we can only wish Netflix the best of luck, cross our fingers and hope for the best. Who knows, they might surprise us. And at least the rightsholders of the board game, Asmodee, seems to be happy. And a spokesperson for the company said as much in a statement.

"Millions of people have enjoyed Catan since it was created, and for many, it remains a gateway to modern board gaming. I'm thrilled to see the game expanding to a larger audience who will discover the richness of its universe. I find it exciting for the future of the brand."

What do you think? Will Settlers of Catan translate well to the big screen?