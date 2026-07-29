Netflix bids farewell to Studio Ghibli: All the films from the renowned Japanese animation studio are leaving the streaming service on 1 August

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One of the smartest moves Netflix made when it was trying to attract viewers to its anime section was to secure the rights to stream Studio Ghibli films on the platform, including those that were still awaiting their cinema release at the time, such as The Boy and the Heron. Since then, Netflix has been home to some of the finest animated stories in the history of animation, such as Porco Rosso, Pompoko, Princess Mononoke, Only Yesterday, My Neighbours the Yamadas, The Tale of Princess Kaguya and, of course, the Oscar-winning The Boy and the Heron and Spirited Away.

However, it appears that the agreement between Ghibli and Netflix is about to expire without being renewed, and from this Saturday, 1 August, all Ghibli films on the streaming service will disappear.

At the moment, there is no news as to whether another streaming service has secured these rights, but we hope this will be the case, as these films, in addition to their outstanding technical quality, offer stories and ethical lessons that any human being, anywhere in the world, is able to understand and take to heart. The legacy of directors such as Isao Takahata, Hayao (and Goro) Miyazaki and Hiromasa Yonebayashi, to name but a few.

There's still time to say goodbye to Ghibli on Netflix by watching one of their films. What's your favourite Ghibli film?