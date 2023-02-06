Netflix backs down on anti-password sharing rules

HQ

Recently, it seemed Netflix slammed the final nail into its own coffin regarding its anti-password sharing policy as it revealed those using an account would have to sign in using the primary location once every 31 days.

However, a Netflix spokesperson recently told the Guardian that "for a brief time yesterday, a help center article containing information that is only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru went live in other countries. We have since updated it."

We don't know if Netflix is planning a full reversal of these rules, but for now at least they'll only apply to the regions above. With so much controversy arising over the new rules, it might not be in Netflix's best interests to pull the trigger on them, but knowing the streaming giant, this might not deter it.