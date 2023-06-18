Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Netflix' Avatar: The Last Airbender gives first look at Aang, Katara, Zuko and Sokka

While a teaser trailer confirms it's coming in 2024.

The live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender show has gone through some major changes since it was announced back in 2018, so it was only a matter of time before the rumours of a delay to 2024 started making the rounds. Tonight we got our confirmation of that, but also four goodies.

Netflix has given us a short teaser trailer that basically only confirms Avatar: The Last Airbender will premiere in 2024. They probably knew this would only disappoint fans, so we've also received our first look at Gordon Cormier's Aang, Kiawentiio Tarbell's Katara, Ian Ousley's Sokka and Dallas Liu's Zuko.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

