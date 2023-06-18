Netflix' Avatar: The Last Airbender gives first look at Aang, Katara, Zuko and Sokka

The live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender show has gone through some major changes since it was announced back in 2018, so it was only a matter of time before the rumours of a delay to 2024 started making the rounds. Tonight we got our confirmation of that, but also four goodies.

Netflix has given us a short teaser trailer that basically only confirms Avatar: The Last Airbender will premiere in 2024. They probably knew this would only disappoint fans, so we've also received our first look at Gordon Cormier's Aang, Kiawentiio Tarbell's Katara, Ian Ousley's Sokka and Dallas Liu's Zuko.