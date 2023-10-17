Netflix announces the dates for its Geeked Week 2023 showcase

HQ

Netflix has announced that its Geeked Week 2023 digital showcase will returning for a third year November 6-12. Fans tuning into the show can look forward to exclusive news, sneak peaks, and surprises on the streaming giant's most popular movies, shows, and games.

Split across three virtual showcases, Geeked Week will provide fans updates on 3 Body Problem, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Brothers Sun, Damsel, Devil May Cry, Leave the World Behind, Rebel Moon, Stranger Things, and more.

You can check out the full schedule of events here.