Netflix announces next big boxing event with Jake Paul on November 14

Netflix has announced what their next boxing event will be: Jake Paul will be back to the ring to fight a reigning WBA lightweight World Champion, Gervonta Davis. It will be an exhibition fight, given the weight difference between the two: Paul weights ,200lbs, a cruiserweight, while Davis weights 135lbs.

Netflix calls this "the culmination of four years of call-outs and a brewing rivalry between Paul and Davis", described as one of the most feared punchers in the world and widely regarded as the Mike Tyson of his generation. It's also a fight between "the favorite boxers of Gen Alpha (Paul) and Gen Z (Davis), with Davis still undefeated (30-0-1, 28 KOs).

It will stream worldwide on November 14, and will be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. It will be the latest in a series of fights with Paul as fighter (vs. Mike Tyson last year) or promoter (Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano).

However, choosing to fight against Paul could have serious consequences for Davis, as WBA could strip his world title, according to Talk Sport. After the fight between Davis and Lamont Roach, that ended in controversy as many consider the referee "robbed him" of a knocdown, which would have resulted in victory for Roach, WBA ordered a rematch. But Davis delayed it and later rejected it, choosing to fight Paul.

