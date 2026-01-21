Netflix announces new partnership with Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, and Chainsaw Man studio Mappa

Mappa - the anime studio behind two of today's biggest shows - has announced a new strategic partnership with Netflix. The Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man studio is going to be working alongside the titanic streamer on new anime, and it'll be streaming several upcoming projects exclusively to Netflix.

The partnership was announced via Netflix's site, where we're told that more than half of Netflix subscribers enjoy anime through the streaming service. Anime viewership has also tripled over the last five years. Mappa's new titles will premiere simultaneously worldwide on Netflix (meaning we might finally get JJK Season 2 on Netflix UK, hey?). Moreover, multiple new projects are set to be in production, which will make their way to Netflix once completed.

"We have worked with Netflix on various projects in the past, but this expanded partnership is based on MAPPA's core belief in being an independent studio — both creatively and in business," said Mappa CEO and president Manabu Otsuka. "Japanese animation studios must proactively lead every stage, from understanding global audience needs and developing projects, to reaching viewers and expanding related businesses. MAPPA is committed to deepening our collaboration with Netflix, aiming for a long-term, win-win partnership."

Netflix's VP of content - Japan, Kaata Sakamoto, added: "MAPPA is a remarkable studio that has continuously taken on bold challenges and achieved unprecedented forms of expression. At Netflix, we also value the passion and dedication of creators. By combining MAPPA's unique approach to anime production with Netflix's global reach — and the courage to take risks, which is essential to creating compelling content — we hope to further expand the possibilities of anime. We are fully committed to delivering new works and excitement to fans around the world."

The pair will also be collaborating on merchandise, with Netflix likely ensuring that any merch made for Mappa's popular anime makes its way worldwide.