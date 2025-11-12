Netflix announces new adult animation series from Cartoon Network veteran George Gendi

Fans of animation and adult comedies will likely be interested to hear that Netflix will soon be expanding its already rather large collection of projects in this segment. The streaming platform has announced a new series from George Gendi (of The Amazing World of Gumball and Apple & Orange fame on Cartoon Network), with this being a workplace sitcom that is regarded as Living the Dream.

The synopsis for the show explains what it will be serving up: "Best friends Des and Ray are a couple of really cool guys from London who should have made it big by now but haven't but still could. Instead they're stuck at a we're-gonna-save-the-planet type company called Ecofood, doing "social media" for hardly any money. Now they must navigate awkward workplace romance, HR blunders, directives from the L.A. office and Ray's dad's disapproval. Could be worse, but could be much, much better."

The show is created, written and features voice work from Gendi, but the wider cast also includes Javone Prince, Julia Davis, Ali Shahalom, Tom Stourton, Ellie White, Ambika Mod, Lisa Gilroy, Chris Diamantaopoulos, Stavros Halkias, Kevin Eldon, Doon Mackichan, Charles Dale, and David Dawson.

In total, we can expect eight 25-minute-long episodes from the first season of the show, and as for the premiere date, this isn't mentioned just yet. We do have a first teaser image for the series though, which you can see below.