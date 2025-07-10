Netflix announces live action adaptation of Solo Leveling

Attention, adaptation lovers, because Netflix has just announced a real bombshell for anime fans. Solo Leveling, the South Korean web novel that was later transformed into an anime produced in Japan, will be adapted with real actors into a series for Netflix.

It was the streaming giant's own account that broke the news and also announced that actor and model Byeon Woo-seok will be in charge of giving life to the protagonist Sung Jin-woo.

Solo Leveling takes place in a world where doors to other universes open and fantasy creatures attack humans. But humanity also has ways of fighting back, and some humans are called Hunters, as they have magical powers, and are classified around Ranks and corporations. Sung Jin-woo is a Hunter of level F (the lowest in the world) who after suffering death returns with a strange power: He is the only one who can raise his Hunter rank from the worst Hunter to the most powerful Hunter on Earth. All this happens while, little by little, Sung Jin-woo discovers the origin of the portals to other worlds and their relationship with his powers.

For now there is no release date, but we hope to know more about the Solo Leveling live action very soon.