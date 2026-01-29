Netflix announces comeback fight for Tyson Fury on April 11 against Arslanbek Makhmudov

HQ

Tyson Fury has finally announced his next rival, after stating he would return to boxing in 2026, another of a series of retirements and comebacks for the 37-year-old British boxer, who had a perfect professional records of 34 wins, 24 by KO until his last two bouts, two consecutive defeats against Oleksandr Usyk in 2023 and 2024. Tyson Fury will face Arslanbek Makhmudov in April.

Arslanbek Makhmudov, a 36-year-old Russian heavyweight boxer with a 21-2 record, has had several regional titles, including the WBA Inter-Continental title twice in 2023 and 2025.

The fight, promoted by The Ring Magazine, will broadcast exclusively on Netflix worldwide on April 11, and will take place somwhere in the United Kingdom. It will be Fury's first fight in British soil since December 2022, in a defence of his WBC title against Derek Chisora.

As in the case of Fury, Makhmudov's two professional defeats have happened recently, in August 2024 against Guido Vianello and in December 2023 against Agit Kabayel, both by technical knockout.