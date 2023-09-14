Netflix announces animation event with plenty of exciting news

HQ

Netflix have been focusing a lot on animated series during the last couple of years, either by making them (often based on video games) or transforming animé to live-action. And clearly they do not intend to slow down and have now announced an event they call Netflix Drop01, which kicks off on the 27th of September.

The main draw is Castlevania: Nocturne, as three episodes will be released, but they also promise that we can look forward to "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Sonic Prime Season 3, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, Blue Eye Samurai, PLUTO, Masters of the Universe: Revolution, plus more surprises that you won't want to miss".

We will definitely follow Drop01, will you?