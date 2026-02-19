Netflix and Youtube is on its way to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

HQ

While individual car brands have offered streaming apps as part of their infotainment suite, particularly Netflix is about to become a whole lot more accesible thanks to official Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

According to some reports, the newest beta version of Android Auto contains specific clues that Google is about to allow streaming apps in their Auto interface, meaning services like Netflix, Youtube and Disney+ might soon make their way there.

Funnily enough, there are similar clues in iOS 26.4, where it seems that Apple will utilize the AirPlay function to let iPhone users beam content to the in-car screen.

There's no specific timetable on these features on either platform, but it would seem we're weeks from this being proper introduced.