Netflix and Ubisoft are teaming up for a live-action Assassin's Creed series

Netflix and Ubisoft have been working together for some time, leading to projects like Rainbow Six: Smol arriving on the streaming platform, and once proposed plans for an Assassin's Creed game too, which never went anywhere, or rather hasn't yet. For those hoping that this would have come to fruition, the next best thing has been greenlit, as the French games company and the streaming service will be working together on a live-action Assassin's Creed series.

Yep, the show has been announced and it will be created by Westworld showrunner Roberto Patino and Halo showrunner David Wiener, who will both also serve as showrunners and executive producers on the project.

As for what we can expect from the series, we're told in a press release: "The Assassin's Creed live-action series is a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions: one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, the other fighting to preserve free will. The series follows characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity's destiny."

We also know that the project will be executive produced by Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, and Austin Dill, each for Ubisoft Film & Television, plus Matt O'Toole. We have no further information about the project to add, but the showrunners have together shared a brief statement.

"We've been fans of Assassin's Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin's Creed opens to us. Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story - about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance. But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it's about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. We've got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we're committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet."

Beyond this, Ubisoft and Netflix affirm that the Splinter Cell: Deathwatch animated series will premiere this autumn.