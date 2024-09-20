Netflix and CD Projekt Red are taking us back to Night City for another Cyberpunk adaptation

HQ

Considering the major success that Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the anime adaptation of CD Projekt Red's video game Cyberpunk 2077, received, it was only a matter of time before we saw the Polish video game giant and the streaming titan teaming back up.

This is precisely what has been confirmed at Geeked Week, where we have been informed that another Netflix x CDPR x Cyberpunk project is in development. It's unclear as of yet what exactly this is, but it seems unlikely to be a second season of Edgerunners, and probably instead a different story, albeit one still set in the famed, fictional, futuristic metropolis.

We're promised more information on the collaboration "soon".