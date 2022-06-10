Netflix and BioWare are teaming up for a Dragon Age animated series

HQ

As part of the Netflix Geeked Week: Gaming showcase, it was just revealed that BioWare and the hosting streaming service will be teaming up to bring an animated series based on Dragon Age to Netflix later this year.

Known as Dragon Age: Absolution, this series is coming from showrunner Mairghread Scott and is being produced by Red Dog Culture House (the same company who animated The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf).

We're told in a press release that the plot for the show is set in Tevinter and will revolve around a group of characters inspired by Dragon Age lore, including elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, and demons. Otherwise, it's said that the show will feature some "special surprises" and that we can expect further details to be announced soon.

What we do know for certain however, is that the series will be landing on Netflix this December, and to mark this announcement, a trailer has just been aired during the showcase.