Netflix accidentally reveals Squid Game season 3 release date

Fans of Squid Game were caught off guard when Netflix mistakenly posted a video on YouTube announcing the release date for the third and final season. The short clip revealed that the highly anticipated finale will premiere on June 27, 2025, but it was swiftly taken down. However, screenshots of the video, captured by quick-thinking users on Reddit and other social media platforms (Threads, DogDrip, Inven) are still circulating online.

This isn't the first time Netflix has let a major reveal slip, with similar leaks happening for other hit series like Bridgerton. While the streaming giant has yet to confirm the date, the evidence has fans believing it's likely accurate. Adding fuel to the excitement, Netflix officially unveiled a teaser poster featuring Cheol-su and Young-hee, hinting at their significant role in what creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has described as "the most thrilling game yet." With the teaser trailer for Season 3 also making rounds online, anticipation for the final chapter is higher than ever.

Are you excited to watch the third season of Squid Game?