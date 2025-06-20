NetEase unveils striking single-player action-adventure Blood Message

The rise of Chinese games in the western market continues. Following the massive success of Black Myth Wukong, now NetEase has unveiled a project that is being developed by 24 Entertainment Studio and which is a single-player action-adventure that seems to ask the question of what if God of War was set in 9th century Tang Dynasty China and featured a Prince of Persia-like protagonist.

The game is known as Blood Message and it's a striking project that seems to be filled with intense action and combat and thrilling cutscenes and narrative moments. It looks to be a game that is pushing the boundaries of graphics and art direction all while combining this with challenging battles. But don't take our word for it, check out the announcement trailer for the game below.

HQ

As for what to expect from Blood Message's story, we're told: "Set in the late Tang Dynasty in 848 AD, players take on the role of a nameless messager who embarks on a perilous eastward journey to deliver a message that holds the fate of his homeland.

"Alongside his son, they must survive relentless enemy sieges and a treacherous three-thousand-li odyssey, fighting against impossible odds to return to the heart of the Tang: Chang'an. Amidst the desert sands, they etch the final tale of loyalty in the Great Tang.

"The world has heard too many stories of emperors and generals—Blood Message is an ode to the unsung heroes."

It's also a story that is supposed to be based on the true historical event of Dunhuang's Uprising, which chronicled how a region of China broke free from Tibetan rule to once more return to the Tang Dynasty.

Otherwise, all we know about the game so far is that it's coming to PC and consoles in the future, and that it is being made on Unreal Engine 5. Check out a few images of Blood Message below.