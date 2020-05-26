Netease shows off swanky multiplatform MMO The Ragnarök

Just recently, Publisher Netease introduced us to one of their new projects which is sure to intrigue MMO fans. The online adventure The Ragnarök has a Nordic setting in a mythological open world where gods fight against each other. We didn't get any information regarding the scale of the game during the unveiling ceremony, but Netease has shown an impressive tech demo that you can view below.

The Ragnarök is set to launch on "selected consoles", mobile devices and the PC but we don't yet know when it will come out. It's definitely worth a look, but we should wait for more information.