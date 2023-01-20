Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      English
      NetEase rips down Blizzard statue in China

      The break-up hasn't been taken well, it seems.

      Following Blizzard and NetEase's failure to renew the former's licensing deal, tensions between the two parties have been high. Immediately after the announcement, NetEase's Head of Partnerships Simon Zhu said one day "gamers will have a whole new level of understanding of how much damage a jerk can make."

      However, according to a few clips on Twitter, it seems the company is willing to go a lot further than calling out Blizzard on social media. On the grounds of its headquarters in Hangzhou, China, NetEase tore down its Gorehowl statue, even livestreaming the event.

      There was also special green tea given out to those who participated. This is reportedly a reference to "Green Tea, Bitch," an insult derived from Chinese social media that implies a person is fake and manipulative.

      NetEase has accused Blizzard of looking for other partners while trying to extend its licensing deal with the former company on a short-term basis. Whatever the truth behind the situation is, this is turning into one ugly break-up.

