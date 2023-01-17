NetEase reportedly turned down an extension of its deal with Activision Blizzard

HQ

Recently, Activision Blizzard and NetEase's deal that saw the former's games released and supported in China came to an end. This means that World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, and so forth will be unplayable in the massive market while Activision Blizzard finds another partner to fill the role.

With this period of uncertainty in mind, Reuters has reported that Activision Blizzard did in fact offer NetEase an extension of its former deal, which would see the pair working together for a further six months, while Activision Blizzard finds a new partner.

NetEase did not accept such a deal however, meaning on January 23, Blizzard China game services will come to an end, leaving a whole list of players without a way to access the Californian developer's games.

Activision Blizzard has released a short statement touching on the matter, which said, "It is a pity that NetEase is not willing to extend services of our game for another six months on the basis of existing terms as we look for a new partner."

There is no word as to who Activision Blizzard is eyeing up as its next partner in the region.