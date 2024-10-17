NetEase announces new tactical RPG Marvel Mystic Mayhem

NetEase has announced a new team-based tactical RPG for mobile devices. Marvel Mystic Mayhem is not only a great use of alliteration, but it's also a new game that sees your favourite heroes and villains take on The Lord of Dreams.

Reality morphs to reflect the deepest, darkest fears of the waking as their dreams are unleashed upon the world, forcing heroes to take action. "Battle the Lord of Dreams as he invades the minds of iconic heroes and villains, awakening their inner fears to destroy the waking world!" reads the game's description.

There currently isn't a release date for the game, but you can pre-register now if it sounds like something up your alley. This is NetEase's second big announcement in this week alone, as earlier the company revealed it was also working on a Destiny mobile title.