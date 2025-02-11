Netanyahu warns Gaza ceasefire will end if hostages are not released by Saturday noon

HQ

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stark ultimatum: "If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end, and the Israel Defense Forces will return to intense fighting until Hamas is finally defeated."

Meanwhile, former United States President Donald Trump, a vocal supporter of Netanyahu, has echoed similar warnings, stating that Hamas must comply with the hostage release deadline or "all hell is going to break out."

Hamas, on the other hand, has accused Israel of breaking the ceasefire terms and insists that further releases will only occur if the truce is fully honored. With international organizations cautioning that renewed fighting could lead to further devastation, the situation remains tense. For now, it remains to be seen whether diplomacy can prevent another wave of violence in Gaza.