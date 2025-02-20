English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Netanyahu vows revenge after Hamas returns bodies of four hostages, including the Bibas family

"Our loved ones' blood is shouting at us from the soil and is obliging us to settle the score with the despicable murderers, and we will."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed revenge on Hamas after the group returned the remains of four Israeli hostages, including nine-month-old Kfir Bibas and his four-year-old brother Ariel, the youngest victims of the October 7, 2023, attack.

The bodies were handed over in a grim spectacle in Gaza, with armed militants surrounding the coffins while crowds of Palestinians watched, and with Israeli citizens gathered in mourning, braving the rain to pay respects as the convoy carrying the remains passed by.

Netanyahu, in a recorded statement, declared that Israel would not rest until Hamas was eliminated, framing the moment as a stark reminder of the October 7 attack's horror. Meanwhile, negotiations for the next stage of the ceasefire, including the return of living hostages, are expected to begin soon, though tensions remain dangerously high.

Netanyahu vows revenge after Hamas returns bodies of four hostages, including the Bibas family
Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelPalestine


Loading next content