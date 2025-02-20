Netanyahu vows revenge after Hamas returns bodies of four hostages, including the Bibas family

HQ

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed revenge on Hamas after the group returned the remains of four Israeli hostages, including nine-month-old Kfir Bibas and his four-year-old brother Ariel, the youngest victims of the October 7, 2023, attack.

The bodies were handed over in a grim spectacle in Gaza, with armed militants surrounding the coffins while crowds of Palestinians watched, and with Israeli citizens gathered in mourning, braving the rain to pay respects as the convoy carrying the remains passed by.

Netanyahu, in a recorded statement, declared that Israel would not rest until Hamas was eliminated, framing the moment as a stark reminder of the October 7 attack's horror. Meanwhile, negotiations for the next stage of the ceasefire, including the return of living hostages, are expected to begin soon, though tensions remain dangerously high.