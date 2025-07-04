Netanyahu visits kibbutz for the first time: "I feel a deep commitment"

HQ

A kibbutz is a type of collective community in Israel that was traditionally based on agriculture. It originated in the early 20th century as a socialist and Zionist experiment, where members shared ownership of property, worked together, and lived communally.

The latest news on Israel and Iran . On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his first visit in nearly two years to a kibbutz severely impacted by a militant attack near the Gaza border.

"I feel a deep commitment. First of all to ensure the return of all of our hostages, all of them. There are still 20 who are alive and there are also those who are deceased, and we will bring them all back," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

Confronted with a mix of protests and embraces, he pledged to secure the release of all hostages and support rebuilding efforts. Ahead of crucial ceasefire discussions with US officials, Netanyahu emphasised the urgency of action and the hope to restore normalcy.